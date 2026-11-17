Cleaning window glass and mirrors without leaving streaks can be a difficult task, especially when smudges or residue are left behind after wiping them down. However, there are homemade mixtures that help keep these surfaces clean using ingredients usually found in any kitchen.

One of them involves mixing white vinegar with cornstarch and warm water to make a homemade cleaner. This combination appears among the recommended cleaning recipes from university extension services in the United States, such as Mississippi State University.

It also offers an alternative to store-bought products for cleaning windows and mirrors.

What Mixing Vinegar With Cornstarch Does and Why It Helps Clean Glass

Mixing white vinegar with cornstarch and warm water makes a homemade cleaner for windows, mirrors and other glass surfaces. The recipe recommended by the Mississippi State University Extension Service presents it as an alternative that cleans without leaving streaks.

The mixture is meant to remove dirt and leave a shiny finish. To do that, it combines white vinegar, cornstarch and warm water. The guide says that after applying the product, the surface should be dried with crumpled newspaper to avoid lint and help bring out the shine.

How to Make and Apply the Vinegar-and-Cornstarch Mix to Avoid Streaks on Windows

The recipe published by Mississippi State University Extension uses three easy-to-find ingredients:

1/4 cup white vinegar.

1 tablespoon cornstarch.

4 cups warm water.

To prepare it, mix the ingredients until combined and pour the liquid into a spray bottle. It can also be applied directly to the glass with a sponge.

Once the mixture is spread on, dry the surface with crumpled newspaper and rub until you get the desired shine. The university recommends using this technique for a lint-free result.