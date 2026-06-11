In Indiana, state regulations precisely establish the procedure that must be followed to register a newborn when the parents are not married, and the child’s paternity has not been legally recognized.

In these circumstances, the father’s surname may not be passed on to his child, nor will it be included on the official birth certificate.

Children will be registered exclusively with the mother’s surname in these circumstances

If a child’s parents are not legally married at the time of birth and the father has not formalized his relationship with his offspring, the baby will be registered exclusively with the mother’s surname.

On the other hand, if paternity has already been established, the parents will have the option of registering the child with the father’s surname. However, there is also the option of choosing the mother’s surname.

Father’s surname: conditions for passing it on to children

In accordance with state regulations, the methods for establishing a child’s paternity are as follows

Marriage

If the baby’s parents are married at the time of birth

If the baby is born within 300 days after the parents’ divorce

Affidavit of paternity

At the hospital : the document may be signed within the first 72 hours after birth. Both parents must sign it.

At the Department of Health : by completing the document at this facility before the child is emancipated (19 years old) or when no parent is listed on the birth certificate

Court determination: when a paternity action is filed in court

“Information related to your child’s paternity and the process for establishing it will be handled confidentially by hospital staff, the Prosecutor’s Office, and attorneys,” the authorities assure.