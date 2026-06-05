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In apartments with limited dimensions, every design choice has the power to significantly alter the experience of living there. For this reason, a discreet trend began to strengthen its presence in 2025: fold-away beds, a solution that redefines the bedroom—or the space that serves that function—without sacrificing comfort.

In contrast to the conventional bed, this system makes it possible to free up square meters in a matter of seconds, an aspect that has become essential among those who work from home or live in studio apartments where every bit of space is valuable.

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A creative proposal to expand living space without needing to move

The success of fold-away beds is due, to a large extent, to the wide range of designs offered by the contemporary market. These pieces of furniture can be integrated into closets, bookshelves, fold-down desks, or decorative modules, thus achieving multifunctional furniture that adapts to minimalist, Nordic, or contemporary styles.

The success of fold-away beds is due, to a large extent, to the wide range of designs offered by the contemporary market. Image: archive.

During the day, fold-away beds can “disappear” into a vertical or horizontal structure, creating a space that can function as a living room, office, study, or workout area.

At nightfall, the piece of furniture is reconfigured and becomes a conventional bed, equipped with a standard mattress and a sturdy support.

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Reasons that are encouraging the growth of its popularity

The reasons supporting this trend are clear:

  • Greater durability thanks to reinforced hardware and heavy-duty hinges.
  • Easy maintenance, similar to that of any melamine or wooden furniture.
  • Mattress protection, as it remains stored away and free from dust during the day.
  • Enhanced aesthetics, since the front can incorporate mirrors, shelves, niches, or decorative panels that add style and create a greater sense of space.