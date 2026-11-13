At an event marking the 50th anniversary of his civil engineering degree from the National Autonomous University of Mexico in May 2013, Carlos Slim reflected on the challenges of economic development, education and job opportunities in Mexico.

On that occasion, he said “the only permanent solution to poverty is more jobs” and stressed the need to boost the supply of jobs to strengthen the country’s growth.

The Mexican businessman took part in a tribute organized by various associations and organizations of engineers and architects. The event was held on May 28 at the Palacio de Mineria, where he received an award from Rector Jose Narro Robles.

Why job creation matters to Carlos Slim

In his remarks, Slim said job creation had to be at the center of development efforts. “We need more and better job opportunities” , he said, noting that work not only provides income but also contributes to personal development .

The businessman also said that “work is an emotional need that, beyond giving us dignity, provides an incentive for effort, self-improvement and human development .”

From that perspective, he said job opportunities were essential to improving people’s living conditions and strengthening the economy .

What other measures did he consider essential for Mexico’s growth?

During the tribute, Slim said the country’s development required a mix of measures. In that speech, he especially highlighted:

Quality education: he said teaching needed to be transformed to encourage reasoning, research and innovation, instead of focusing only on memorization.

Digital education: he advocated using new technologies to expand access to knowledge and reduce the cost of high-quality education.

Internet access: he said it was essential to ensure broadband for everyone and offer online courses, content and applications.

Investment and infrastructure: he said Mexico needed physical infrastructure, public and private investment, as well as economic activity, to drive development.

Youth employment: he stressed the importance of creating abundant job opportunities, especially for young people.

Slim also said training over the internet could help people prepare to find work. In that sense, he argued that broader training would make it possible to access better job opportunities.

At the end of his remarks, the businessman reiterated that education and job creation were two essential goals for the country.