California drivers who move to a new home can request a replacement driver’s license showing their updated address under a law that took effect in 2026. The measure, known as Senate Bill 506 (SB 506), expanded the circumstances in which the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) allows drivers to obtain a duplicate license.

The change does not mean motorists must replace their licenses every time they move. Drivers are still required to notify the DMV of their new address within 10 days, but requesting a new physical card is optional.

How to request a replacement California driver’s license after moving

Drivers must first submit a change-of-address request to the DMV. They can complete this step online through the agency’s website or by mail using Form DMV 14.

Updating an address does not automatically result in a new license . Drivers who want a physical card displaying their current address can then request a replacement through the DMV’s online duplicate driver’s license system.

According to the DMV, applicants must sign in to their MyDMV account or create one before starting the online request. If they have recently submitted an address change, they should allow three days for the request to be processed before applying for a replacement card.

What changed under California’s SB 506?

Before the law took effect, California generally limited duplicate driver’s licenses to situations in which the original card was lost, destroyed or damaged, or when a driver needed a license reflecting a new legal name.

California's SB 506 took effect on January 1, 2026, allowing drivers to request a duplicate license after changing their address. California DMV

SB 506 expanded those rules to allow drivers to request a duplicate after submitting a change-of-address notification. The measure gives motorists the option of obtaining a physical license that reflects their current mailing address.

The law does not eliminate the requirement to report a move. Drivers must still notify the DMV within 10 days of changing their address, even if they decide not to request a replacement card.

Is there a fee for a replacement license?

The DMV’s online replacement-license system states that applicants should be prepared to pay a fee for a replacement driver’s license. The address-change notification and the replacement-card request are separate procedures, so drivers should not assume that updating their address will automatically provide a new card.

After submitting the replacement request, applicants can check the DMV’s published processing times to estimate when their new license will arrive by mail. If the card has not arrived within 60 days, the agency advises drivers to check their license or identification card status.

Drivers can review the requirements and begin the process through the official California DMV website.