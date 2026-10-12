Baking soda in the washing machine can be an ally for those looking to reduce bad odors in clothing and improve everyday cleaning without resorting to costly additional products.

This compound, known in the United States as baking soda, has chemical properties that allow it to neutralize certain acidic compounds. However, before adding it to the laundry routine, it is worth knowing when to use it, which compartment to put it in, and what precautions to take to avoid damage to the clothing or the appliance.

What is baking soda used for in the washing machine

Baking soda is mainly used as a laundry aid to help control some odors and contribute to cleaning lightly soiled garments.

Among its possible benefits are:

Help reduce certain bad odors : it can help neutralize compounds responsible for unpleasant odors under certain conditions.

Complement regular washing : it can be used together with a compatible detergent, as long as the washing machine manual allows it.

Support the cleaning of lightly soiled garments: it can be useful as a supplement, although its effectiveness depends on the fabric and the type of stain.

Regarding the last point, a study published in March 2025 in the International Journal of Research in Pharmacy and Allied Science compared different methods for treating stains in fabrics. The abstract of the study states that natural options, including baking soda and vinegar, had moderate success on certain light stains.

Where to put baking soda in the washing machine

The way to add it depends on the machine design and the manufacturer’s instructions. In general terms, there are two alternatives that should be considered:

Directly in the drum : some users add the baking soda together with the clothes, but this should not be done without checking that the manufacturer allows it and that the product is compatible with the garments.

In the detergent compartment: it should not be assumed that this is the right place. Drawers may have dosing mechanisms designed for certain detergents and specific products.

The recommendation is to avoid adding baking soda to compartments intended for fabric softener or bleach, unless the manufacturer expressly indicates that it can be done. It is also not advisable to mix it with other cleaning products without checking their compatibility.

When is it advisable to add baking soda to the washing machine

It can be considered an occasional supplement when garments have light odors that persist after a normal wash, as long as the care labels allow its use.

Before resorting to this product, it is important to identify the source of the odor. Garments that remain damp for a long time, for example, may need proper washing and complete drying, while persistent odors in the machine may require cleaning the drum, drawers, and filters according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

It is also important not to overload the drum, to remove the garments when the cycle ends, and to let the clothes dry completely.