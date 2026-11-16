A notarized photocopy does not meet the document requirements for applying for a Social Security card. The Social Security Administration (SSA) requires original documents or copies certified by the agency that issued them.

The SSA’s official guide explicitly excludes plain photocopies and notarized copies. The required documentation depends on the type of application and the person’s circumstances.

Which copies Social Security accepts

The difference is in who certifies the copy. For it to be accepted, it must be certified by the agency that issued the document. Having it notarized does not meet that requirement.

The SSA also does not accept a receipt showing that the person requested the document and is waiting to receive it.

What documents can prove identity?

For adult U.S. citizens, the guide lists a U.S. driver’s license, a state-issued ID card for non-drivers, and a U.S. passport.

If the person does not have those forms of ID or cannot get a replacement within 10 days, the SSA allows alternatives. These include employee or student ID cards, health insurance cards except Medicare, and U.S. military IDs.

They must be current, show the name and identifying information, such as age or date of birth, and preferably include a recent photo.

In addition, one document may prove two things. For example, a U.S. passport can prove citizenship and identity.

How to check the requirements and prepare your application

The page lets users select whether the card is for an adult or a minor, the person’s citizenship, and whether they are requesting an original card, a replacement, or a correction.

In its publication on the number and Social Security card, the agency explains that some people can start the application online and then submit the required documents at an office or card center. If they cannot begin the process online, they can contact the agency to schedule an appointment.

For people age 12 or older who are applying for an original number, an in-person interview is generally required, even when a parent or guardian signs the application for the minor.