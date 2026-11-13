In 2026, New York has updated its traffic violation point system, increasing the penalties for several offenses and adding new violations to the list. The changes affect how the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) evaluates drivers who repeatedly break traffic laws.

The new rules took effect on February 16, 2026. They also extend the period used to calculate accumulated points, meaning some drivers could face administrative action based on violations committed over a longer period.

How does New York’s driver violation point system work?

New York uses a point system to track traffic violations and identify drivers with repeated offenses. The DMV assigns a specific number of points to certain violations, and the total can lead to additional requirements or action against a driver’s license.

The agency considers violations committed within a 24-month period, up from 18 months. Drivers who accumulate 11 or more points during that period may be required to attend a formal hearing, where their license could be suspended or revoked. Those who accumulate between 7 and 10 points may be required to attend a driver improvement clinic.

Which traffic violations now carry more points in New York?

The updated system increased the point values for several offenses. The current penalties include:

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DWI/DWAI): 11 points.

Driving with a suspended or revoked license (aggravated unlicensed operation): 11 points.

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points.

Speeding in a construction zone: 8 points, regardless of how far above the posted limit the driver was traveling.

Driving a vehicle that exceeds height limits or striking a bridge or highway structure: 8 points.

Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury without reporting it: 5 points.

Failing to exercise due care: 5 points.

Facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points.

Taking part in a speed contest or illegal race: 5 points.

These are among the violations specifically affected by the 2026 changes. Other offenses also carry points under the state’s existing rules.

The changes affect how the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) evaluates drivers who repeatedly break traffic laws. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How many points do other driving violations carry?

The state also assigns points to other common traffic offenses. Under the current schedule, the values include: