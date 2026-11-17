California drivers who receive a priority reexamination notice from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) have just five business days to contact the agency or take the risk of an automatic driver’s license suspension.

The requirement applies to motorists referred for an urgent review of their ability to drive safely. The deadline begins when drivers receive a specific notice following contact with law enforcement. Those who fail to respond within the required period will have their driving privileges automatically suspended.

The California DMV issued a priority reexamination notice

Under the California Vehicle Code, the DMV holds the authority to investigate and reevaluate any motorist’s capacity to drive safely. While age alone is never a valid reason to pull a license, authorities can trigger a reexamination based on a poor driving record or a physical or mental condition that could impair road safety.

The five-business-day deadline applies to drivers who receive a Notice of Priority of Reexamination of Driver. This notice is issued when law enforcement refers a motorist to the DMV for an urgent evaluation of their driving abilities.

Conditions that frequently prompt these safety reviews include:

Neurological and cognitive disorders: Diagnoses such as dementia, Diagnoses such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease , brain tumors, or seizure disorders.

Sudden medical episodes: Events like a stroke or severe vertigo that compromise a driver’s reaction time and spatial awareness.

What happens during the DMV driver safety examination?

Depending on the severity of the referral, examiners may request medical records from a physician, conduct an in-person or phone interview, or require the driver to pass new knowledge, vision, or behind-the-wheel driving tests.

Motorists who receive a Notice of Priority Reexamination must contact the agency within five business days to avoid an automatic suspension. ChatGPT

Following the evaluation, the DMV can take several courses of action:

Full clearance or limited terms : Take no action against the license or issue a limited-term credential subject to periodic reviews.

License restrictions : Impose tailored driving rules, such as prohibiting night or freeway driving, mandating corrective lenses, or requiring special vehicle equipment like hand controls and extra mirrors.

Immediate suspension or revocation: If the examiner determines that a physical or mental condition poses an immediate threat to public safety, driving privileges can be pulled on the spot.

What happens if drivers fail to respond within five days?

Drivers who receive the priority notice must contact the DMV within five business days to begin the reexamination process. If they fail to do so, their driving privileges will be automatically suspended.

The process allows the DMV to determine whether a motorist can continue driving safely. Depending on the circumstances, the agency may request medical information or require additional evaluations, including vision, knowledge, or driving tests.