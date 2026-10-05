The California Driver Handbook is published for all people who travel through the state in a vehicle the list of places where parking is totally prohibited.

Knowing them is essential in order to properly comply with what is established by local regulations and avoid fines or even the confiscation of the vehicle.

The list of places where parking is completely prohibited in California

According to what is indicated by Section 6: How to Drive on Streets (Continuation) of the handbook, in California, no vehicle should park in the following places:

Where there is a sign indicating that parking is prohibited

In a crosswalk, regardless of whether it is marked or not

On a sidewalk, blocking a sidewalk, or in front of a driveway

Within three feet of a disability ramp

In front of or on a curb that provides access to people in wheelchairs

In the diagonal cross-hatched area next to a parking placard for persons with disabilities

In a space designated for the parking or fueling of a zero-emission vehicle, unless the vehicle is zero-emission

In a tunnel or bridge, unless signs allow it

Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant or the entrance to a fire station driveway

Within 20 feet of a crosswalk or within 15 feet when there is a sidewalk extension

Between a safety zone and the curb

Double parked

On the wrong side of a street or highway

Parking exceptions for California streets and highways

The vehicle may stop without complying with the rules when:

There is an emergency

A law enforcement officer stops it

The stop is specifically permitted

If you have to stop on a highway, the instruction is to do so completely off the pavement and remain in the vehicle with the doors closed until the requested help arrives.