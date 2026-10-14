The bathroom is one of the rooms in the home that must be cleaned most frequently because the constant presence of water, steam, and residue creates the ideal setting for the appearance of stains and the buildup of moisture and mold in the tile grout.

To combat this type of dirt, there is a widely used trick to complement the regular cleaning of this room and it consists of using hydrogen peroxide and salt on the floors.

What is spraying hydrogen peroxide and salt on the bathroom floor for?

Spraying hydrogen peroxide and sprinkling salt on the bathroom floor serves to loosen adhered residue, such as soap scum, built-up dirt, and surface stains.

On one hand, hydrogen peroxide acts as an oxidizing agent and, when it comes into contact with the dirt on the bathroom floor, releases oxygen and breaks down into water. On the other hand, salt acts as a mild abrasive thanks to its granular texture.

How do you use the trick of spraying hydrogen peroxide and salt on the bathroom floor?

To use this trick correctly, you need:

3% hydrogen peroxide.

Table salt or sea salt.

Soft-bristle brush or old toothbrush.

Clean water.

Towel or dry cloth.

The first step is to remove loose dirt such as hair, dust, or residue that could make cleaning difficult. Then, the hydrogen peroxide should be placed in a spray bottle and sprayed over the tile grout and the dirtiest areas.

Next, a small amount of salt should be sprinkled and left to act for 10 to 15 minutes so that stains and residue loosen. Then use a brush to scrub the stained areas and remove the remains with clean water. Finally, wipe with a towel or dry cloth to avoid water marks and reduce the risk of slippery surfaces.

What surfaces can hydrogen peroxide and salt clean?

Hydrogen peroxide may help lift certain organic stains from bathroom tile and grout, while salt provides mild abrasive action that can help loosen surface residue.

The results depend on the type of stain, the material being cleaned, and how long the product remains on the surface.