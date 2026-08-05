A new generation of motorized suitcases, with a built-in scooter, is gaining ground among frequent travelers in the United States. They allow you to travel seated on them at more than 13 kilometers per hour, without walking through the airport.

The proposal combines traditional compartments with an electric motor and a removable battery approved by the FAA . This makes it possible to carry it in the cabin or hold without security issues. The phenomenon is growing among passengers who cover long distances in large terminals.

What is the suitcase that works like a scooter like?

The design includes a folding handlebar, reinforced wheels, and an electric motor in the base. The user sits on the structure and controls speed and direction from an app. Some models reach up to 13 km/h.

The prices vary according to brand and features, from mid-range to premium suitcases that exceed 1,400 dollars . Among the most sought-after functions are USB charging, TSA lock, and a range that in several models exceeds 10 kilometers.

Main features offered by these suitcases:

Electric motor with app control

Removable battery compatible with FAA regulations

Use in cabin or hold mode

Range of between 8 and 10 kilometers per charge

TSA lock included

Where can the scooter suitcase be used and what restrictions does it have?

Use as a means of transportation is not allowed throughout the entire airport area. Several terminals in the United States prohibit riding them in hallways, runways, and boarding areas, just like with skateboards or hoverboards.

Before traveling, it is advisable to confirm with the airline whether the model is authorized on board, since the policy varies by company. At security checkpoints and boarding bridges, the recommendation is to step off and carry the suitcase manually.