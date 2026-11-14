18,000 passengers affected in Mexico by a technology failure in the U.S. air system that caused flight disruptions.

The air restrictions imposed Friday in the United States affected the schedules of more than 190 flights and 18,000 passengers at Mexican airports, the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) reported, after announcing the lifting of the measures and the gradual recovery of operations.

The Mexican authority said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notified it that the restrictions had ended at 7:44 p.m. Mexico City time (1:44 a.m. GMT Saturday).

“Air operations to the different cities in the United States are expected to gradually resume in the coming hours,” AFAC said.

How many flights and passengers were affected by the air restrictions in Mexico?

At Mexico City’s International Airport (AICM), the tally at 10 p.m. (4 a.m. GMT Saturday) rose to 73 affected flights, with 29 delayed and 44 canceled, and 10,293 passengers impacted.

The capital’s airport said that was three more flights than the 70 initially expected to be affected and urged travelers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

What steps did Aeromexico, Volaris and Viva Aerobus take in response to the air restrictions?

AFAC explained that the airlines would inform passengers of departure times, while Mexican international airports would be on hand to receive aircraft arriving from the United States.

During the disruption, Aeromexico had announced the suspension of its operations to and from that country.

The airline also set up a passenger protection policy for trips scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14.

According to the published terms, it allows a date change at no cost and with no fare difference, as long as the route and cabin are kept the same, with rebooking and a new flight through Nov. 21, subject to the stated requirements.

Volaris had warned of possible delays or cancellations and asked passengers to check its official channels, including its app, before going to the airport.

Viva Aerobus also warned of possible delays or schedule changes and recommended checking flight status on its website or app.

The restrictions were a response to failures in communication systems at several U.S. air traffic control centers.

As a precaution, aircraft bound for the United States had been asked to remain on the ground at Mexican airports.

AICM and Grupo Aeroportuario Marina announced operational assistance to help restore service and recommended staying in touch with airlines.

Source: EFE