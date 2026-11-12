The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) explains on its official website which documents will count as “acceptable IDs” when boarding a domestic flight and how current they must be to be accepted.

With the federal implementation of the Real ID Act in May 2025, the agency requires a Real ID driver’s license, a Real ID identification or any other document on the official list of approved forms of ID.

Anyone flying domestically from Los Angeles International Airport in California, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Texas or any other airport in the country must meet these requirements.

What the TSA says about documents expired by 730 days for flying

The federal agency says that, for identification purposes, any official document on the list -available here- may be presented with up to two years past expiration, or 730 days.

This applies to everyone over 18, who are required to present acceptable identification to fly. For minors, travelers are advised to check with each airline on documents and requirements.

“The list of acceptable IDs may change without notice. TSA strongly recommends checking this list again before traveling, so you do not arrive at the airport without an acceptable form of ID,” authorities warn.

I don’t have a valid document to fly, neither current nor expired. What do I do?

If you cannot show any acceptable credential, since Feb. 1 of this year TSA has allowed travelers to pay a $45 fee for an alternative screening process called TSA ConfirmID to verify identity. Details of the process can be found by visiting this site.

“Using TSA ConfirmID is optional. If you choose not to use it and you do not have an acceptable document, you may not be allowed through security and could miss your flight,” it says.