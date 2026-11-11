Having a valid passport in good condition is essential when traveling internationally, since if this ID does not meet both conditions, authorities could bar travel.

“ Airlines may deny you boarding, or you could have trouble traveling abroad if your passport is damaged ,” the State Department says on its official website.

For this reason, anyone with a severely damaged passport must apply for a new one from scratch to ensure it is considered an acceptable document when traveling.

What passport damage can lead authorities to deny boarding

According to the official information, severe passport damage includes

Water damage, stains or mold

A significant tear

Unauthorized changes to the data page

Torn out or ripped visa pages

Punctures or other significant damage

It is important to note that typical wear and tear, such as slightly bent pages or light fraying along the edges, does not require the passport to be reissued. That is only necessary when the damage significantly changes the document’s original appearance.

The fix for when you have a severely damaged passport

In these cases, the passport is not eligible for renewal and must be updated in person by completing Form DS-11 as if it had never been issued in the first place.

To replace this type of document, you must pay all fees and submit the following to a passport acceptance facility:

The damaged passport

A signed statement explaining the damage to the passports

Form DS-11 with all required supporting documents (photo ID, proof of citizenship, required photocopies, acceptable photo, etc.).

“After you sign and submit your passport application, the office will mail it to the U.S. Department of State for processing. This can take up to 2 weeks ,” authorities explain.

Those who complete the process and want to track the status of their application can do so at this link.