Each time a passport is renewed, one key document detail changes and must be updated in the relevant records to verify the holder’s identity and avoid problems when traveling.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that the number on the new passport will be different from the old one. For that reason, anyone planning to travel abroad should know how and where to update this information.

When does the passport number change?

According to information provided on the official website of the State Department, each time a U.S. passport is renewed, a new document is issued with a different number from the previous one.

That means the passport number is assigned to the document issued, not to the person. So this change happens when:

The passport is renewed.

A new passport is requested because the person does not meet the eligibility requirements to renew it.

What happens to the previous passport number?

When the renewal application is submitted, the old passport is no longer valid, even if it has not yet expired.

The State Department explains that if the previous document contains a visa that is still needed, it should not be removed and pasted into the new passport. Instead, the traveler should check with the relevant embassy or consulate to see whether it can still be used with the new document.

For that reason, the old number must be replaced in any travel records that require it.

Can I book flights before renewing or receiving the new passport?

According to the Booking.com platform, it is possible to book flights while the passport is being renewed, as long as the new document is available before the travel date.

In this regard, the platform explains that some airlines allow passengers to buy tickets using the old passport details and update them later once the new document is received.

However, this depends on each airline. Some allow the number to be changed during check-in, while others have specific procedures for updating the information before the flight.

Once the new passport is received, the traveler must update the number in the relevant reservations and travel programs.

The main places where this information should be checked are:

Trusted Traveler programs, such as Global Entry, NEXUS, or SENTRI.

Check-in.

Airlines.

Visas and immigration documents.

For Trusted Traveler programs, the passport number, issue date, and expiration date must be updated.

Failing to update the passport number on time can cause problems at check-in and delays in identity verification.

In addition, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) can prevent boarding if the document information does not match the information on file with the airline. That is why travelers are advised to review and correct this information before traveling.