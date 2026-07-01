WhatsApp confirmed the launch of usernames, a feature that will allow you to message any contact without needing to know their phone number. The app, used by more than 3 billion people, begins the global user reservation period this week .

The confirmation came from Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp's vice president of product, who explained that the tool seeks to provide more control over each user's privacy. The feature is optional and adds, without replacing, the phone number as a way to contact someone.

How do WhatsApp usernames work?

The new system allows users to create a unique username to identify themselves within the app, instead of sharing their personal phone number. Each person will be able to choose it, modify it, or delete it whenever they want .

Users will be able to create it manually or use the automatic generator offered by the platform. There is also the option to transfer the name already used on Instagram or Facebook during this initial reservation period.

Steps to reserve the username

To activate the feature within the app, follow these steps:

Enter Settings

Select the Account option

Look for the Username tab, if it is already enabled

Choose an available name or transfer it from Instagram or Facebook

How does this change affect users' privacy?

The feature seeks to reduce the exposure of phone numbers, one of the most sensitive pieces of data within the app. WhatsApp will not enable any public list of usernames to prevent unauthorized searches.

As an extra measure, each person will be able to require a four-digit numeric code to be contacted. The names of public figures, brands, and official bodies will be reserved, and reservation priority will last only for a limited time.