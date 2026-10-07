Netflix renews its catalog with a new suspense miniseries that combines mystery, tension, and a threat that puts the inhabitants of a small coastal town on alert as they try to discover what is happening throughout each chapter.

The story takes place in a community marked by a string of disturbing events that begin to alter the daily life of its Canadian residents. As the mystery grows, Calvin tries to figure out what is happening and how to put an end to the constant danger faced by the inhabitants.

Netflix's new offering has 6 episodes and will arrive on the platform this first week of October with a cast led by major Hollywood actors.

What is Netflix's new suspense miniseries about?

Beneath the Surface (Below) takes place in a small coastal town in Newfoundland, Canada, with economic and social problems, where a series of events begins to disturb the community's peace. At the center of the story is Calvin Penney, the main character in this story and a fisherman who must confront a threat that comes from the sea while trying to protect his family and those who live in the area.

The situation becomes even more unsettling and desperate when a mysterious sea creature appears, putting the lives of an entire town at risk. From there, Calvin joins a marine researcher to try to understand what is happening and find a way to face the constant threat.

When does the 6-episode miniseries premiere on Netflix?

Netflix will premiere Beneath the Surface on Thursday, October 8, 2026, with a 6-episode production that will be available on the platform from its launch.

In this way, those who want to start watching it will not have to wait a week between episodes, so the miniseries is also presented as an option for those viewers who prefer to watch it in full within a few days.

The arrival is part of the new content Netflix is adding to its catalog during Halloween season, with a focus on tension and plenty of suspense throughout the episodes.

Who stars in Netflix's new series in October?

The cast of Beneath the Surface is led by Josh Hartnett, who plays Calvin Penney, a fisherman who finds himself at the center of the events affecting the Canadian town.

Alongside Hartnett is Mackenzie Davis, in the role of Fonda Howander, a marine researcher who becomes involved in the situation. However, the cast also includes Charlie Heaton, known for Stranger Thinds, who plays Wade Penney, the protagonist's son.

The main cast is completed by Ruby Stokes, Rohan Campbell, Willow Kean and Natasha Henstridge, among other actors.