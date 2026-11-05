Folding fitted sheets can be a tricky task because of their elastic edges, which make it harder to get a uniform shape and keep the fabric from wrinkling.

However, there is a simple trick that lets you fold them properly in just a few steps, reduce wrinkles, and make better use of the closet space available.

Why is it hard to fold fitted sheets without wrinkles?

Unlike traditional sheets, fitted sheets have elastic edges and corners designed to fit the mattress. That design makes it hard to spread them out fully and get a rectangular shape when folding them.

When the corners are not lined up properly, the fabric tends to bunch up in certain areas, causing uneven folds and making the sheet bulkier.

What is the trick to fold them and save closet space?

The trick is to tuck the corners of the sheet into one another to keep the elastic edges in place and create a rectangular shape that makes folding easier.

To do it correctly, follow these steps:

Hold the sheet by two corners: put your hands in the top corners, keeping the long side stretched out in front of you. Overlap the first corners: tuck one corner into the others until they are all layered together. Bring all four corners together: repeat the process with the remaining corners until they are all layered together. Spread out the sheet: place it on a flat surface and smooth the fabric to reduce wrinkles. Fold it into thirds: bring the edges toward the center and repeat the process until you have a compact rectangle.

That way, the elastic edges stay tucked in and the sheet takes on a more uniform shape, making it easier to stack with other bedding and make better use of closet space.