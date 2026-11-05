When people think of the IRS, the first thing that comes to mind is audits and tax bills. But the agency has a far less known and much more feared side: a criminal investigation division with armed special agents who pursue financial crimes much like the FBI, and that posts an extremely high conviction rate.

What is the IRS Criminal Investigation

It is the IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), the agency’s criminal arm. Unlike the rest of the IRS, which collects taxes and reviews returns, this division investigates crimes. And it has one notable distinction: its special agents are the only IRS employees authorized to carry and use firearms.

In effect, they are federal law enforcement agents, with about 2,200 special agents in a force of roughly 3,300 people worldwide.

It investigates like the FBI

The comparison with the FBI is no exaggeration. IRS-CI agents are trained to execute search and arrest warrants, conduct undercover operations, and follow the money in complex investigations.

Its reach goes far beyond taxes: it pursues tax fraud and tax evasion, but also money laundering, refund fraud and identity theft involving tax returns, drug trafficking finances, corruption, terrorism financing and cryptocurrency crimes. In all of those cases, the crime leaves a financial trail, and that is where this unit comes in.

Why It Almost Never Loses

The most striking figure is its effectiveness. According to the IRS itself, the conviction rate in criminal tax cases has never fallen below 90%, one of the highest of any federal law enforcement agency in the United States. In other words, when this division takes a case to trial, the vast majority end in conviction.

That effectiveness rests on long, well-documented investigations, built precisely on following the money. To gauge its scope, in fiscal 2025 alone, the unit identified more than $10.590 billion in financial crimes.