Wrapping a potato in foil before baking changes the texture of the skin. The Idaho Potato Commission says the wrapping traps the steam the potato releases as it cooks. That keeps the skin more moist and soft.

The choice depends on the result you want. Chefs Giada De Laurentiis and Emeril Lagasse use foil in stuffed potato recipes, while Brian Mooney, executive chef at Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen, prefers to bake them uncovered for a crisp skin.

Why chefs use foil when baking potatoes

Chef Giada De Laurentiis uses this technique in her baked potato recipe with sausage gravy and arugula. First, she pierces the skin with a fork, then wraps each potato and bakes them at 350 F (about 175 C) for about an hour, until tender. Once they are cooked, she makes a cut across the top to add the filling..

Chef Emeril Lagasse also says to wrap each potato in foil in his recipe for twice-baked potatoes with andouille sausage. He uses the foil during the first bake, until the potatoes can be easily pierced with a fork.

Meanwhile, Jim Primeau, executive chef at Halls Chophouse, told EatingWell that a wrapped potato comes out a little more moist than one baked uncovered

When to bake a potato unwrapped

For a crispy skin, the Idaho Potato Commission advises baking the potato uncovered so steam can escape.

If potatoes were cooked wrapped, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend keeping them at 140 F (60 C) or higher until serving, or refrigerating them with the foil loose so air can get in. The advice is part of its guidelines to prevent botulism.