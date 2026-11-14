Fabric softener can change some of the properties of the fabrics used to make athletic wear, especially those related to absorbing and moving sweat. A scientific study examined the effects of repeatedly applying these products during washing and found changes in the ability of the fabrics to manage moisture and let air through.

For this reason, specialists recommend caution when washing shirts, pants, and other technical garments with fabric softener, since using it could affect some of the features that make it comfortable to train in.

Why don’t experts recommend using fabric softener on athletic wear?

Athletic wear is designed to help wick away sweat and keep the body dry during physical activity. Many garments made with technical polyester use fabric structures that move moisture from the surface of the skin to the outside, where it can evaporate.

This mechanism is known as wicking or capillary moisture transport. However, fabric softeners contain conditioning agents that deposit on the fibers and can change how the fabric behaves.

What effect does fabric softener have on athletic fabrics?

A study published in 2019 in the International Journal of Clothing Science and Technology, titled “Influence of repeated treatment with household fabric softener on the comfort characteristics of cotton and polyester fabrics,” analyzed how the behavior of fabrics changes after repeated application of fabric softeners commercially.

Researcher R. Rathinamoorthy studied cotton and polyester fabrics subjected to five, 10 and 15 treatment cycles. During the experiment, he evaluated different characteristics:

Water absorption : the fabric’s ability to take in moisture

Air permeability : how easily air passes through the fabric

Moisture transport : the ability to move liquid through the fibers.

Thermal conductivity: a property related to heat transfer.

The results showed that repeated application of fabric softeners could significantly alter some of these properties, which are essential for garment comfort.

How does this affect people who exercise?

When a garment loses some of its ability to move moisture, it can hold more sweat close to the skin and create a feeling of discomfort during workouts.

Among the possible effects are:

More moisture buildup in certain areas

A wet or sticky feeling

Changes in drying speed

Changes in the fabric’s ventilation.

How should athletic wear be washed to preserve its properties?

To avoid altering the characteristics of technical garments, the sportswear brand RevolutionRace recommends following each manufacturer’s washing instructions and skipping fabric softener when it comes to athletic wear designed to wick away perspiration.

It is also advisable to:

Use detergent according to the label directions

Avoid washing temperatures higher than recommended

Follow drying instructions to preserve the fibers.

That way, shirts, pants, leggings, and other training clothes can be cared for without unnecessarily compromising their textile properties.