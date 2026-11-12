Fabric softener is a product used during laundry to make clothes feel softer and fluffier. However, it is not essential and can have some drawbacks, such as reducing towel absorbency and leaving chemical residue on fabrics.

The Australian consumer group CHOICE explains that there are cheaper alternatives for avoiding these products.

Among them, it recommends using white vinegar in the washing machine , an option that can help soften clothes without leaving behind any odor after washing.

How much vinegar should you put in the washing machine to replace fabric softener?

According to CHOICE, the right ratio is half a cup of white vinegar per load of laundry. The group advises putting it directly in the fabric softener compartment , rather than adding it with the detergent during the wash cycle.

Although vinegar can work as an alternative, CHOICE says it does not necessarily provide the same level of softness as a commercial fabric softener. Still, it notes that it is significantly cheaper and offers other benefits during laundering .

What are the benefits of using white vinegar instead of fabric softener?

The Australian group says replacing fabric softener with vinegar can offer several benefits. Among them:

It does not leave an odor on clothes: when the wash is done, there is no vinegar smell or residue left on the garments.

It does not cause skin irritation from fabric softener residue: unlike commercial products, vinegar does not leave fabric softener residue on the fabric.

It does not reduce towel absorbency: it helps preserve this quality, which can be affected by conventional fabric softeners.

It helps clean the washing machine: it helps remove residue and buildup inside the machine, which can get worse with the use of commercial fabric softeners.

CHOICE also says fabric softeners are unnecessary products and recommends simple alternatives for getting fluffier clothes, such as shaking out towels after washing or putting them in the dryer for a few minutes.