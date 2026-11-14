The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) issued freeze warnings ahead of a forecast calling for temperatures below 32°F, or 0°C, overnight and in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 15.

The warnings cover several areas in the South and Southeast, where weather conditions could affect crops, plants, and other surfaces exposed to the cold. According to official reports, some areas could see temperatures as low as 24°F (-4.4°C).

Which states are under freeze warning?

The National Weather Service’s national alert map shows freeze warnings in six states:

Alabama : the warnings cover parts of central, northern, and southern Alabama. In some areas, temperatures are expected to dip to 27°F (-2.8 C).

Mississippi: warnings are in place for several central areas of the state, with forecast lows of 28°F (-2.2 C).

Georgia : the warnings cover parts of the north, central areas, and other regions. In some places, temperatures could fall to 24 F (-4.4 C).

Florida: the warning covers Appling, Bacon, Coffee, and Jeff Davis counties, with temperatures forecast to drop to 31°F (-0.6°C).

North Carolina: warnings are in place for locations in the central and eastern parts of the state, where temperatures are expected to range from the 20s to the low 30s F.

South Carolina: the warnings cover central and southeastern areas, with temperatures near 30°F (-1.1°C).

How long will the freeze warnings remain in effect?

The alerts are in effect for different periods depending on the location. In several areas of Alabama and Mississippi, the warnings will begin around midnight Saturday, Nov. 14, and run through 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

In Georgia and South Carolina, some warnings will remain in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. In Florida, the warning for the affected counties will be in place from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, the timing varies by location, although some warnings will last until 8 or 9 a.m. Sunday.

What temperatures can damage crops and plants?

The NWS explains that a freeze warning is issued when temperatures are forecast to stay below 31 F for an extended period.

This threshold can damage certain commercial crops and household plants. The risk increases when temperatures fall below 28 F (-2.2 C) for several hours.

For that reason, the NWS recommends covering delicate plants, protecting exposed pipes and taking precautions before the coldest temperatures arrive.