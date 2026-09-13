More and more households are stopping using traditional fabric softener and replacing it with an inexpensive everyday product: white vinegar. This alternative is gaining popularity for its possible uses both in clothing care and in the maintenance of the washing machine itself.

Unlike commercial fabric softeners, vinegar does not leave a buildup of product inside the washing machine when used properly during the wash cycle.

In addition, its use is associated with the possibility of helping remove certain residues and odors from garments, although it does not necessarily replace the specific functions of a conventional fabric softener. That is why, before adding it to the washing routine, it is worth knowing what it can be used for and what its limitations are.

This makes it a simpler alternative for those looking to care for both clothing and the appliance, without resorting to products with artificial fragrances or harsh components.

What else is vinegar used for in washing

White vinegar acts as a natural fabric softener, as it helps remove detergent residue trapped in the fibers of clothing. Those residues are often responsible for garments feeling rough after washing.

In addition, thanks to its acidity, it helps neutralize bad odors in clothing, especially in towels, sportswear, or textiles with a musty smell. The characteristic smell of vinegar evaporates completely during drying, so it does not remain on the clothing.

To use it, simply pour half a cup of white vinegar into the fabric softener compartment at the start of the rinse cycle, instead of the usual product.

Other benefits of the washing machine

In addition to its function in washing, vinegar helps keep the inside of the appliance clean, as it prevents the buildup of detergent and fabric softener residue on the inner walls and in the pipes.

That is why many also use it for a deeper clean: it is recommended to pour one or two cups of white vinegar directly into the drum and run a full cycle with hot water, without clothes, once a month or every two months.

This simple habit helps extend the washing machine’s lifespan and maintain better performance in each wash, without the need to use additional products.