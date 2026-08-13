Breakfast can make a difference in how full and energized you feel throughout the morning, especially when keeping blood sugar levels steady is a priority. Two popular options—scrambled eggs and peanut butter toast—offer very different nutritional profiles.

Both can be part of a balanced breakfast, but neither is necessarily the best choice on its own. Nutrition experts say the way these foods are combined may be more important than choosing one over the other.

Scrambled Eggs Have an Advantage When It Comes to Carbohydrates

Eggs are naturally very low in carbohydrates and provide a significant amount of protein and fat. According to nutrition experts cited by EatingWell, two scrambled eggs contain about 182 calories, 12 grams of protein, 13 grams of fat and less than 2 grams of carbohydrates.

Because they contain so few carbohydrates, eggs generally have little direct impact on blood glucose compared with foods that are rich in rapidly digested carbohydrates.

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Their protein content can also contribute to greater satiety. This makes eggs a useful component of breakfast, particularly when they are served alongside foods containing carbohydrates and fiber.

However, eating eggs alone does not necessarily create a complete meal. Carbohydrates provide glucose that the body can use for energy, while fiber can slow digestion and contribute to a more gradual rise in blood sugar.

What Happens When You Eat Peanut Butter Toast?

Peanut butter toast provides a different combination of nutrients.

A slice of whole-wheat toast with one tablespoon of peanut butter contains approximately 174 calories, 6.5 grams of protein, 18 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber and 9 grams of fat, according to the nutritional information cited by EatingWell.

The whole-wheat bread supplies carbohydrates and fiber, while peanut butter contributes protein and unsaturated fats. Those nutrients can help slow digestion and make the meal more filling.

However, the type of bread and peanut butter matters. Whole-grain bread paired with natural, unsweetened peanut butter is a different choice from white bread topped with a sweetened spread.

Refined bread generally provides less fiber, while added sugar can contribute to a faster increase in blood glucose. Choosing whole-grain bread and peanut butter without added sugar can therefore make the combination more favorable for people trying to build a blood-sugar-conscious breakfast.

Which One Is Better for Blood Sugar?

If the two foods are eaten separately, scrambled eggs have an advantage when the goal is to minimize the immediate carbohydrate load. But that does not automatically make eggs a complete breakfast.

Peanut butter toast provides carbohydrates that can supply energy, along with fiber, fat and some protein. Its effect on blood sugar can vary depending on the ingredients used.

For that reason, nutrition experts suggest looking beyond the simple question of which food is “better.” Instead, the goal should be to combine protein, fiber, carbohydrates and healthy fats in appropriate proportions.

The Best Option May Be Combining Both

One practical approach is to put the two breakfast staples together.

A meal containing scrambled eggs, whole-grain toast and natural peanut butter can provide protein, carbohydrates, fiber and healthy fats at the same time. Adding fruit, such as berries, can increase the fiber and nutrient content even further.

EatingWell gives an example consisting of two scrambled eggs, a slice of whole-grain toast, one tablespoon of natural peanut butter and a cup of berries. The combination provides approximately 420 calories, 20 grams of protein, 35 grams of carbohydrates and 10 grams of fiber.

The idea is not to eliminate carbohydrates from breakfast, but to pair them with protein, fiber and healthy fats so the meal is more balanced.

What If You Don’t Eat Eggs?

There is no need to rely on eggs to create a balanced breakfast.

Someone who prefers peanut butter toast could add another source of protein, such as plain Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, milk or soy milk. Fruit can also provide additional fiber and carbohydrates.

Similarly, people who prefer eggs can combine them with oatmeal, fruit, roasted sweet potatoes or whole-grain toast.