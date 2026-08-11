Keeping towels soft, free of bad odors, and with good absorbency is one of the main concerns in home cleaning. In Colombia, more and more people are using white vinegar in the washing machine as part of the towel-washing routine, a practice that home-cleaning experts recommend doing approximately once a month to remove accumulated residue .

Although vinegar does not replace detergent, it can help improve the condition of the fibers when towels have lost softness or start to smell bad even after washing. The key is to use it occasionally and in the right amount.

Before going into details, it is worth clarifying that this recommendation applies mainly to cotton towels and maintenance cycles, not to every wash.

What is washing towels with vinegar in the washing machine for?

White vinegar is used as a supplement to washing because it helps remove detergent residue, fabric softener, and water minerals trapped in the fibers. Over time, those residues can make towels feel rough, reduce absorbency, and retain odors.

Among the most commonly mentioned benefits are:

It helps neutralize bad odors.

It promotes a feeling of greater softness.

It helps recover some of the absorbency.

It reduces the buildup of residue in the fibers.

It can help keep the washing machine cleaner by reducing soap residue.

The effect is not immediate or miraculous, but many people notice an improvement after one or two maintenance cycles .

Why do they recommend doing it once a month?

The monthly recommendation aims to avoid excess vinegar and, at the same time, prevent residue from building up over long periods. Using it in every wash is usually not necessary.

A frequency of about once a month is enough for most households, especially when:

The towels are used every day.

Fabric softener is used frequently.

The household water has a high mineral content.

The towels take a long time to dry and retain odor.

If the towels remain soft and odor-free, you can space out this practice even more.

How do you wash towels with vinegar correctly?

For a maintenance wash, follow these steps:

Place the towels in the washing machine without overloading it. Add the usual detergent in a smaller amount than you normally use. Pour half a cup of white vinegar into the fabric softener compartment or directly into the drum. Select a cycle with warm or hot water, depending on what the towel label allows. Dry the towels completely when the wash is finished.

Incomplete drying encourages odors, so this step is just as important as washing.

What mistakes should you avoid when using vinegar in the washing machine?

The most important thing is to avoid mixing vinegar with bleach or whitening agents, since that combination can release irritating gases. It is also not advisable to overdo the amount.

Also avoid:

Using more than one cup per load.

Applying it to delicate garments without checking the label.

Repeating the treatment every week.

Storing damp towels after washing.

Does vinegar replace fabric softener for towels?

Not exactly. Fabric softener provides an immediate feeling of softness, while vinegar mainly works by removing residue. In fact, excessive use of fabric softener can reduce towel absorbency, so alternating it or reducing its use usually gives better results.

Many people prefer to use vinegar in the monthly maintenance wash and detergent in regular washes.