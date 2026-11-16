Towels and tablecloths are everyday textiles that can, over time, build up detergent, fabric softener, and dirt in their fibers. That can cause them to lose softness, absorb less water, or hold onto unpleasant odors even after a trip through the washing machine.

To address this problem, there is a household trick that involves adding white vinegar during the wash. Thanks to its acidity, this product can help break up certain residue that has built up in fabrics.

Experts explain how it can affect fibers, what results can be expected and what precautions are worth taking before using it in the washing machine.

What adding vinegar to the wash does for towels and tablecloths

Adding a little white vinegar to the towel wash and tablecloths can help remove detergent and fabric softener residue that builds up in the fibers with use. These leftovers, along with minerals in hard water, can affect the texture of the fabric and make towels lose some of their softness and absorbency. According to American Cleaning Institute, diluted vinegar can be used to address certain problems related to residue buildup during washing.

Another possible benefit is helping fight bad odors that linger in fabrics, especially in towels that stay damp for long periods. In comments cited by ABC News, Rebecca Van Amber, a textile specialist at RMIT University, says white vinegar can help reduce clothing odors. That is useful because moisture and the presence of microorganisms can encourage that distinct musty smell that lingers even after clothes are washed.

What benefits vinegar has for fabrics and why it helps restore softness

One of the main benefits of white vinegar is that it can help remove buildup that affects the texture of fabrics. When detergent residue, fabric softener, body oils, and minerals from the water get trapped in the fibers, towels can become stiffer and rougher. The Spruce, which consults laundry experts, explains that vinegar can help loosen some of those deposits and help fabrics regain a more pleasant texture.

In addition, by reducing residue buildup, it can help towels recover some of their ability to absorb water. That matters because too much fabric softener, in particular, can leave a film on the fibers that gets in the way of their function. Among the benefits sought by occasionally adding white vinegar to the wash are: