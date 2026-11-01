Wood furniture requires specific care to preserve its appearance and prevent surface damage. Among homemade cleaning options, there is a mix that combines three common kitchen ingredients: olive oil, white vinegar and lemon juice.

According to a recommendation published by the University of Georgia, this mix can be used to clean and shine wood surfaces. However, before applying it, it is important to make sure it is compatible with the furniture’s finish.

What is the purpose of mixing olive oil, white vinegar and lemon juice?

The preparation is part of the household cleaning recommendations published by the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.

Its purpose is to clean and polish wood surfaces using a combination of everyday ingredients.

The institution recommends using the following amounts:

2 tablespoons of olive oil.

2 tablespoons of white vinegar.

1/4 cup of lemon juice.

The recipe is intended as a homemade alternative for maintaining certain wood surfaces. However, the university warns that cleaning products should first be tested on a less visible area, since they may not be suitable for all materials.

How do you apply the mix to clean wood furniture?

According to the guidance from the University of Georgia, the process is:

Remove any items on the wood surface. Remove dust with a clean microfiber cloth. Mix the two tablespoons of olive oil with the two tablespoons of white vinegar. Add 1/4 cup of lemon juice. Apply the mixture with a soft cloth, rubbing in the direction of the wood grain.

Before spreading the product over the entire piece of furniture, it is recommended to test it in an inconspicuous spot to make sure it does not affect the finish.

The preparation should not be considered suitable for every type of wood or finish, so it is important to follow the care instructions for each surface.