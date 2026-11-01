Spraying vinegar on weeds is a practice that can help control unwanted vegetation in gardens, vegetable patches and other outdoor spaces. Its effectiveness is tied to the acetic acid it contains, a substance that can damage plant cells and cause plants to dry out.

A scientific study published in 2018 in the Journal of Agricultural Science analyzed how the concentration of acetic acid affects the control of different weed species. The research, recorded in the AGRIS system of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), also evaluated application volume and the addition of other ingredients to determine which conditions produced the best results.

How vinegar works on weeds and why it can dry them out

The main active ingredient in vinegar for fighting weeds is acetic acid. According to the study, this substance can destroy plant cell membranes, causing dehydration of plant tissue and, under certain conditions, the plant’s death.

For that reason, vinegar has potential as a contact herbicide. That means it acts on the plant parts it hits directly, rather than working as a treatment that spreads through the entire plant.

The study notes that household vinegar typically contains 5% acetic acid, although higher commercial concentrations are also available. The researchers specifically studied different proportions to see how they changed its ability to control unwanted vegetation.

What the scientific study found about using vinegar

To test its effectiveness, the researchers carried out field trials in southeastern Oklahoma, in the United States. They evaluated three concentrations of acetic acid: 0%, 5%, and 20%. They also compared two application volumes and three options: using vinegar with no additives or combining it with orange oil or canola oil.

The results showed that weed control increased as the acetic acid concentration rose. The combination of 20% concentration, a higher application volume and canola oil achieved overall control of 74%.

In addition, acetic acid proved more effective against broadleaf weeds than against grasses. In some trials, control of broadleaf weeds reached or exceeded 84%, while the most effective treatment against grasses produced results ranging from 44% to 63%.

What is spraying vinegar on weeds for?

The study confirms that acetic acid helps reduce the presence of different weed species, although results vary depending on the concentration used and the type of plant.

The trials also showed that broadleaf species responded better to the treatment than grasses. The study mentions three specific species: