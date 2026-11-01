Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese philosophy that seeks to harmonize spaces through the arrangement of objects and the elements that make up the home.

Among its most widely shared recommendations is a simple ritual: placing a glass of water and salt in the bedroom to carry out an energy cleansing.

According to its principles, the combination of both elements is associated with purification, protection and the symbolic removal of negative energy that can build up in a space.

What Is the Purpose of Putting a Glass of Water and Salt in the Bedroom, According to Feng Shui?

Within beliefs linked to Feng Shui, salt is considered an element associated with cleansing and energy protection. Water, for its part, represents purification, renewal and movement.

By combining both ingredients, those who practice this tradition seek to create a symbolic tool to neutralize negative energy and restore balance to the space.

Among the main purposes attributed to this ritual are:

Absorb negative energy: according to this belief, the mixture would help gather the heavy energy that accumulates in the bedroom.

Encourage harmony: it is used as part of a routine to create a calmer, more balanced environment.

Promote energy renewal: it represents the intention of leaving negative situations behind and starting a new stage.

Support rest: it aims to turn the room into a space of calm, relaxation and well-being.

How to Prepare the Glass-of-Water-and-Salt Ritual in the Bedroom

This practice does not require special products or hard-to-find items. The preparation is simple and uses ingredients that are usually found in any kitchen.

The items needed are:

A clear glass.

Drinking water.

One or two tablespoons of coarse salt.

Once the ingredients are gathered, the process is:

Choose a clean glass: preferably a clear glass reserved exclusively for this ritual. Add the salt: place one or two tablespoons of coarse salt in the bottom of the container. Add the water: fill the glass until the salt is covered and let both elements combine. Place it in the bedroom: choose a quiet corner where it cannot be knocked over accidentally. Remove it afterward: some versions of this tradition recommend replacing the contents every so often and not reusing it.

Where Should You Place the Glass of Water and Salt to Attract Good Energy?

The placement of the container also has meaning within Feng Shui recommendations.

Those who follow this ritual usually advise placing it in a discreet area of the bedroom, preferably in a stable spot away from walkways.

Some of the chosen locations are:

In a corner of the bedroom: to keep the container in a quiet area.

On a side table: as long as it is kept away from objects that could contaminate the water.

Near a window: in a space protected from direct sunlight and where it cannot be knocked over.

The main recommendation is to avoid placing it in spots where it could pose a risk or interfere with everyday activities.

How Often Should the Salt Water Be Changed?

In the different versions of the ritual, some people recommend changing the mixture every day, while others prefer to renew it after several days.

One popular custom is to remove the glass in the morning and prepare a new one when you want to repeat the practice.

It is also important to keep the container clean: the water used should not be consumed, and it should be kept out of the reach of small children or pets.