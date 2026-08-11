Detecting a plastic bottle trapped next to a car wheel may seem like a minor detail, but it is actually a warning sign.

It is a maneuver that some criminals use to steal in a matter of seconds, especially in supermarket parking lots, shopping centers, or busy places.

The method is as simple as it is effective, and that is why it is worth knowing about. Knowing what that bottle means and how to react can make the difference between a mere scare and becoming the victim of a robbery.

What the bottle trick on the wheel consists of

Thieves place a crushed bottle between the tire and the fender, almost always on the rear wheel on the passenger side. That way, the driver, who usually enters through the door on the opposite side, does not see it when getting into the vehicle.

When the car starts and begins to move, the wheel crushes the bottle and creates a loud noise, similar to that of a mechanical breakdown or a flat tire. The instinctive reaction is to stop and get out to check what happened, and that moment of distraction is exactly what the criminals are looking for.

If the driver leaves the engine running or the doors unlocked, an accomplice can take advantage to steal the car or take valuables left in plain sight, such as bags, mobile phones, or wallets.

Why do they choose the rear wheel on the passenger side

That wheel is usually chosen because it is the least visible to most drivers when getting into the vehicle. Since people usually enter through the driver’s door, many do not walk around the car before starting and do not notice the bottle placed between the tire and the fender.

In addition, when the car starts moving, the noise produced by the bottle as it is crushed is usually heard a few meters later, when the vehicle is already in motion. That increases the chances that the driver will stop impulsively to check what is happening, already far from the place where it was parked.

What to do if you find a bottle on the car wheel

The main recommendation is to stay calm and take precautions before getting into the vehicle, especially if it was parked in a quiet area. It is advisable to quickly inspect the area around the car to detect any strange objects.

If you hear a strange noise while driving, the safest thing is to turn off the engine, remove the keys, and lock the car before getting out to check. Even if it takes only a few seconds, that precaution can prevent a robbery.

It is also key not to leave valuables in plain sight inside the cabin, because criminals look for quick opportunities, and any oversight can be exploited.

What other methods do they use to distract the driver?

The bottle is not the only maneuver. There are others who seek to trigger an impulsive reaction to force the driver to get out of the vehicle or leave it unprotected.

Among the best-known are false alerts about a supposed breakdown, minor bumps while the car is stopped, or requests for help that aim to divert attention.

That is why security specialists recommend not getting out of the vehicle in unexpected situations in places with little foot traffic. If something strange happens, the ideal thing is to stop in a safe place, turn off the engine, lock the doors, and observe the surroundings before getting out.

Keeping the windows closed and possessions out of sight completes the basic precautions, since many robberies occur when the thief detects an opportunity for just a few seconds.