The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States indicate that unwashed vegetables are among the foods most likely to contain germs capable of making us sick.

In that sense, Kristin Kirkpatrick, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic, offered recommendations in an institution article for properly cleaning these products, which can be implemented when washing lettuce or potatoes before using them in cooking.

How lettuce and potatoes should be cleaned, according to a food specialist

The technique recommended by the expert is very easy to put into practice: it consists of placing the fruits and vegetables that are going to be used under cold water and washing them using only this. In addition, she detailed the importance of removing any damaged or bruised area because they can harbor bacteria.

The University of Maryland advises implementing the same practice, especially for leafy greens such as lettuce, and indicates separating the leaves when doing so, as well as rinsing between the folds to remove any hidden dirt.

In the case of firm foods like potatoes or apples, Kirkpatrick’s advice is to rub with your hands to ensure that all exterior dirt has been removed.

As an additional trick for this food, Harvard advises never storing potatoes in the refrigerator because moisture can speed up their deterioration. “Store them in a dark, dry, and cool place,” it says.

When is the best time to clean vegetables

The Cleveland Clinic expert says that the ideal is to wash fruits and vegetables just before they are used for consumption.

Other important points to consider when cleaning fruits and vegetables

The University of Maine, for its part, lists other key points that should be taken into account when cleaning these foods before consuming them; some of the recommendations are: