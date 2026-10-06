An offer provides the opportunity to spend a season in the paradise of the Mexican Caribbean without paying rent. Specifically, volunteers are sought in Tulum, Quintana Roo, in exchange for carrying out maintenance and cleaning tasks.

This volunteering opportunity in Mexico is ideal for those who wish to combine a long stay with remote work or adventure, as the offer provides free accommodation and multiple benefits in exchange for a commitment of 28 hours per week.

What does the job involve and what are the requirements?

According to the Worldpackers platform, the main activities total 28 hours of help per week and include cleaning and preparing studios, tidying common areas, household tasks, gardening, and support with minor maintenance or repairs .

The usual schedule is set from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 1 pm , which leaves the afternoons free. In return, volunteers receive lodging, high-speed internet connection, free use of laundry, a fully equipped kitchen, and discounts on tours.

It is worth noting that the vacancy is aimed exclusively at couples or duos with an intermediate level of Spanish or English.

What is the accommodation like and where is the experience located?

The exchange takes place in an equipped condominium that has attractive amenities such as a pool, terraces, gym, laundry, and hot tubs. As for the rooms, there is the possibility of having a bed in a private room or shared rooms with other travelers.

Likewise, it is necessary to take into account that flights, local transportation, and travel insurance are the volunteer’s own responsibility .

Why is Tulum one of the most attractive destinations in Mexico?

According to the Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR), Tulum is one of the most beautiful destinations in Mexico because of its enormous historical and natural richness. Among its great attractions is its famous archaeological zone located on the edge of a cliff overlooking the Caribbean Sea and the beautiful Playa Paraíso.

In addition, it is the gateway to the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and has iconic cenotes such as the Gran Cenote, ideal for diving and adventure.