White vinegar is often used to clean surfaces such as floors, kitchens and bathrooms. But it also comes in handy for removing stains and odors from a mattress.

This homemade method stands out for its low cost and practicality, though it is important to use it carefully, since too much moisture can damage materials and make drying harder.

What is vinegar used for on a mattress?

A mattress often collects odors, dust and dirt that do not always come out with a basic cleaning. That is where vinegar comes in, a key ally that helps improve bedroom hygiene, extend the life of the mattress and support deeper, healthier rest.

One of the main reasons to use vinegar in this area is its ability to disinfect and neutralize odors. Although it does not remove stains completely, vinegar loosens dirt and acts as a natural neutralizer, ideal for closed spaces or areas with little ventilation.

Vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that gives it useful properties for certain cleaning tasks.

Scientific evidence indicates that acetic acid, one of the main components of vinegar, can have an effect on certain residues and microorganisms.

In fact, Tuft & Needle’s mattress cleaning guide includes the use of vinegar, baking soda or mild detergents to treat certain spills and odors.

How to apply it correctly

To take advantage of its benefits, all you need to do is make a simple mixture of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Then, it is recommended to spray the mixture on the mattress, let it sit for at least an hour, vacuum or scrub the stains and let it dry.

Ideally, apply the mixture to both sides of the mattress and wait for it to dry completely before putting it back on the bed.

How often should you clean the mattress?

Keeping the mattress clean is key to preventing stains, dust mites, moisture and premature wear . Although for a long time it was believed it should not be touched, the reality is that it needs regular care.

With simple habits, such as airing it out every day for 15 to 20 minutes and changing the sheets once a week, it is possible to extend its life, improve bedroom hygiene and sleep much better.

As for cleaning frequency, it is recommended to vacuum the mattress every 7 to 15 days to remove dust and particles that promote the appearance of dust mites. It is also important to wash the mattress protector every 15 days or once a month, since it acts as the first barrier against dirt.

The Mayo Clinic recommends washing sheets weekly, using protective covers for mattresses and pillows and keeping the home’s relative humidity below 50% to help reduce the presence of dust mites. These measures help maintain a more hygienic sleeping environment.

What are the benefits of vinegar for cleaning?

The guide Cleaning Healthy, Cleaning Green, from the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, identifies it as a mild acid that can replace some commercial products in specific uses.

Among its main advantages are: