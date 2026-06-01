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When it comes to perfecting cleaning routines in the home, more and more people are looking for homemade alternatives to solve common problems, such as bad odors.
In that trend, combining used coffee with baking soda is positioned as a simple and, above all, economical option to implement to neutralize bad odors without having to resort to chemical products.
Mixing Used Coffee with Baking Soda: What It Works For and Why They Recommend It
Used coffee, an ingredient that is usually thrown in the trash, actually has great deodorizing and exfoliating properties, especially when combined with the effect of baking soda.
Because of its texture and its different uses, it is a great alternative for cleaning kitchen utensils, making it easier to remove dirt from hard-to-clean surfaces, such as pans, pots, or cutlery.
Preparing the Used Coffee and Baking Soda Mixture: How to Do It Step by Step
The recommended proportions are as follows
- Two tablespoons of used, dry coffee
- Two teaspoons of baking soda
Both ingredients should be mixed until a smooth paste is obtained. To use it for cleaning, it is recommended to mix it with a few drops of water to form a paste and then rinse.
Other Simple Tricks to Clean and Prevent Stuck-on Grease
To prevent grease from sticking to surfaces and save tedious cleaning routines, other habits can be incorporated into everyday life, such as
- Properly preheating pots before any use
- Using enough cooking fat to prevent food from sticking
- Not using the heat too high
- Drying the surface well before cooking
- Soaking leftovers can make them easier to remove if they cannot be cleaned right away
- Using pots with nonstick coatings