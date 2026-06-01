When it comes to perfecting cleaning routines in the home, more and more people are looking for homemade alternatives to solve common problems, such as bad odors.

In that trend, combining used coffee with baking soda is positioned as a simple and, above all, economical option to implement to neutralize bad odors without having to resort to chemical products.

Mixing Used Coffee with Baking Soda: What It Works For and Why They Recommend It

Used coffee, an ingredient that is usually thrown in the trash, actually has great deodorizing and exfoliating properties, especially when combined with the effect of baking soda.

Because of its texture and its different uses, it is a great alternative for cleaning kitchen utensils, making it easier to remove dirt from hard-to-clean surfaces, such as pans, pots, or cutlery.

Preparing the Used Coffee and Baking Soda Mixture: How to Do It Step by Step

The recommended proportions are as follows

Two tablespoons of used, dry coffee

Two teaspoons of baking soda

Both ingredients should be mixed until a smooth paste is obtained. To use it for cleaning, it is recommended to mix it with a few drops of water to form a paste and then rinse.

Other Simple Tricks to Clean and Prevent Stuck-on Grease

To prevent grease from sticking to surfaces and save tedious cleaning routines, other habits can be incorporated into everyday life, such as

Properly preheating pots before any use Using enough cooking fat to prevent food from sticking Not using the heat too high Drying the surface well before cooking Soaking leftovers can make them easier to remove if they cannot be cleaned right away Using pots with nonstick coatings

It is advisable to wash pots as soon as they are done being used to remove grease more easily.