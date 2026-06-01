The U.S. passport is a fundamental document for citizens and naturalized foreigners who wish to travel abroad, since the authorities include it on the list of required identification when making international trips.

In this context, the State Department clearly details on its official website that child support debtors will not only be barred from obtaining this document, but may also see it revoked if they have accumulated debts.

The United States will revoke the passport of those who have delayed this obligation

“U.S. law requires Americans to comply with support obligations in order to obtain a U.S. passport and allows the State Department to revoke the passport of a person who owes more than $2,500 in child support” , authorities said in an official statement.

Thus, those who still have this obligation pending were warned about the importance of paying it off as soon as possible, since once this international ID is revoked, it will no longer be valid for travel.

How to complete this process to avoid revocations or request a new copy

According to the explanation, those who submitted their documents, but have a debt of this kind, must follow the steps below to obtain their passport

Pay the outstanding child support according to the state

Notify the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that the payment was made

Then HHS removes the name from the list and communicates the information to the State Department

It is confirmed that HHS removed the name from the list

The person is removed from the revocation risk list and, if needed, a new application can be started

What documents will be required of those who need to apply for a new passport

To complete the process for the first time as an adult, the following steps must be completed

Complete form DS-11 Provide proof of U.S. citizenship (a birth certificate, for example) Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the ID Attach a passport photo with the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the booklet and passport card are processed)

When the process is being handled, an official notice will let the applicant know.