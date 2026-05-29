When it comes to perfecting cleaning routines for homes, more and more people are looking for homemade alternatives to solve common problems, such as bad smells.

In this trend, combining used coffee with baking soda is emerging as a simple and, above all, inexpensive option to neutralize bad odors without having to resort to chemical products.

Used coffee and baking soda: what mixing them works for and why it’s recommended

Used coffee, an ingredient that is generally thrown away, actually has great deodorizing and exfoliating properties, especially when combined with the effect of baking soda.

Because of its texture and different uses, it is a great alternative for cleaning kitchen utensils, making it easier to remove dirt from difficult surfaces, such as pans, pots, or silverware.

Preparing the mixture of used coffee and baking soda: how to do it step by step

The recommended proportions are as follows

Two tablespoons of dry used coffee

Two teaspoons of baking soda

Both ingredients should be mixed until a smooth paste is obtained . To use it to clean, it is advisable to combine it with a few drops of water to form a paste and then rinse.

Other tricks to clean and prevent stuck-on grease

To prevent grease from sticking to surfaces and save on tedious cleaning routines, other habits can be incorporated into everyday life, such as

Preheat pots properly before any use Using enough cooking fat to prevent food from sticking Not using heat that is too high Drying the surface well before cooking Soaking leftover residue can make it easier to remove if it cannot be cleaned immediately Using pots with nonstick coatings

Ideally, wash pots as soon as you finish using them to remove grease more easily.