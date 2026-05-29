Of all the pieces of furniture you can have in the kitchen, the ones most exposed to the buildup of residue such as food scraps, crumbs, moisture, oil stains, and many other things are the drawers, particularly wooden ones.

This not only results in poor hygiene for the drawer where important things such as dishes and kitchen utensils are usually kept, but it can also generate odors and start to deteriorate if it is not cleaned frequently . That is why there is an effective, simple, and inexpensive trick that makes this process easier. It consists of putting aluminum foil in these areas.

Putting aluminum foil in kitchen drawers: What is it for?

Aluminum foil works as a protective barrier that separates the inside of the drawer from residue such as food scraps, oil, or dirt in general. It prevents moisture, grease, or food from coming into contact with and sticking to the wood.

Especially in kitchen drawers, this trick helps to prevent stains from appearing over time, the furniture from swelling, or mold from developing due to not maintaining proper hygiene.

Putting aluminum foil in kitchen drawers: How should it be used correctly?

Before placing the aluminum foil, the drawer should be cleaned thoroughly and made sure to be dry so that moisture does not get trapped underneath the material. Then:

Empty the drawer and remove everything inside it Clean the bottom with a dry cloth Cut a sheet of aluminum foil that fits the size of the drawer Place the foil with the shiny side facing up Gently press the foil so it adapts to the surface, and no air bubbles remain Put the items back inside the drawer

No adhesives of any kind are needed. It should be changed depending on how the drawer is used and how much dirt can build up over time. An average frequency of one month is recommended.