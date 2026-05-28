In times when homemade solutions are gaining prominence because of their low cost and reduced environmental impact, a simple combination has started to go viral: mix used coffee with baking soda.

Far from being just another baseless trick, this mixture has multiple uses around the home, and more and more people are adding it to their daily routine.

What is mixing used coffee with baking soda good for?

The ground coffee left after brewing usually ends up in the trash, but it actually retains useful properties. When combined with baking soda, its cleaning, deodorizing, and exfoliating powers are enhanced.

Among the main uses highlighted are:

Odor remover : Baking soda neutralizes odors, while coffee adds a pleasant aroma. This mixture is ideal for placing in the refrigerator, the trash can, or even in shoes.

Natural cleaner : thanks to its texture, coffee acts as a mild abrasive and, together with baking soda, helps remove dirt from surfaces such as pots, pans, or sinks.

Body exfoliant : In personal care, this combination can be used as a homemade skin scrub, helping remove dead cells.

Insect repellent: Some people use it outdoors to keep ants or other insects away, although its effectiveness may vary.

Why is coffee mixed with baking soda recommended?

The main reason this mixture became a trend is its double benefit: it allows you to reuse an everyday waste product and, at the same time, avoid using harsher chemical products.

In addition, it is an affordable, easy-to-prepare, and versatile alternative, which makes it an attractive option for those looking for practical solutions around the home.

How should you prepare it correctly?

The preparation is simple: used coffee (already dry) is mixed with one or two tablespoons of baking soda until a homogeneous texture is achieved. Depending on the use, it can be applied dry or with a few drops of water to form a paste.

What factors should you keep in mind?

Although it is a safe method in most cases, it is recommended to test it first on a small surface to avoid stains or damage, especially on delicate materials.

Ultimately, mixing used coffee with baking soda is an economical, sustainable, and functional alternative that shows how small habits can create big changes in everyday life.