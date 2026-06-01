Latin America is moving toward a new era of rail transportation with a megaproject that promises to transform the mobility of millions of people. With Chinese-origin technology and speeds never before seen in the region, the new high-speed train aims to become one of the most important infrastructure projects of the coming decades.

This is the railway project that will connect Lima with Ica, an initiative that seeks to modernize Peruvian transportation and position the country among the regional leaders in rail infrastructure.

They are building the fastest bullet train in Latin America

The project calls for the construction of a modern railway line capable of reaching speeds of over 200 kilometers per hour. This will make it possible to significantly reduce travel times between Lima and the southern region of the country. Currently, many road trips can take several hours due to traffic and driving conditions.

It will have cutting-edge Chinese technology

One of the most notable aspects of the project is the involvement of rail technology developed in China, a country that currently has one of the world’s most extensive and advanced high-speed train networks.

The system would include: