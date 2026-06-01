En esta noticia
The California Government confirmed the continuation of the SUN Bucks program for summer 2026, an initiative aimed at providing assistance to families with school-age children through food benefits loaded onto EBT cards.
According to what was reported by Governor Gavin Newsom, households that meet the established requirements will be able to receive 120 dollars for each eligible child during the summer months, when students have more limited access to free school meals.
SUN Bucks Cards 2026: how they will work
The program will provide food benefits totaling 120 dollars per eligible child, distributed in three automatic monthly payments of 40 dollars, corresponding to June, July, and August.
The California Department of Social Services began mailing the cards at the end of May to families that qualified for the benefit.
Who will be able to receive this money
According to the official information, most children will be enrolled automatically if
- They qualify for free or reduced-price school meals
- They receive CalFresh benefits
- They are part of the CalWORKs program
- They receive Medi-Cal with family income at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level
- They are identified by their schools as children in foster care
- They are experiencing homelessness
- They are part of migrant families
The state estimates that approximately 3.5 million children will be enrolled automatically.
What those who were not enrolled automatically must do
Families whose children do not appear as enrolled automatically can still apply for the benefit. They will need to submit a school meal application or a Universal Benefits Application at the child’s school before August 31.
Important information about this money
Federal rules establish that the funds must be used within 122 days after the date they are loaded onto the card. If this deadline passes, the unused balance expires automatically.
It is important to note that participating in SUN Bucks does not affect eligibility for CalFresh or other public benefit programs.