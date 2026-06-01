The California Government confirmed the continuation of the SUN Bucks program for summer 2026, an initiative aimed at providing assistance to families with school-age children through food benefits loaded onto EBT cards.

According to what was reported by Governor Gavin Newsom, households that meet the established requirements will be able to receive 120 dollars for each eligible child during the summer months, when students have more limited access to free school meals.

SUN Bucks Cards 2026: how they will work

The program will provide food benefits totaling 120 dollars per eligible child, distributed in three automatic monthly payments of 40 dollars, corresponding to June, July, and August.

The California Department of Social Services began mailing the cards at the end of May to families that qualified for the benefit.

Who will be able to receive this money

According to the official information, most children will be enrolled automatically if

They qualify for free or reduced-price school meals

They receive CalFresh benefits

They are part of the CalWORKs program

They receive Medi-Cal with family income at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level

They are identified by their schools as children in foster care

They are experiencing homelessness

They are part of migrant families

The state estimates that approximately 3.5 million children will be enrolled automatically.

What those who were not enrolled automatically must do

Families whose children do not appear as enrolled automatically can still apply for the benefit. They will need to submit a school meal application or a Universal Benefits Application at the child’s school before August 31.

Important information about this money

Federal rules establish that the funds must be used within 122 days after the date they are loaded onto the card. If this deadline passes, the unused balance expires automatically.