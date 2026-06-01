Thousands of permanent residents in the United States are seeking to speed up the path to citizenship and avoid waiting the traditional five-year period. However, immigration authorities emphasize that only certain foreign nationals can access a faster path and must meet specific conditions to obtain that benefit.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that some Green Card holders can apply for citizenship before completing five years as permanent residents, although only if they meet special requirements related to their family situation.

The key requirement to obtain citizenship before 5 years

The main exception to the general rule applies to foreign nationals who:

Are married to a U.S. citizen

Have maintained lawful permanent residence for at least three years

Lived in marital union with that citizen for at least 18 months within the 36.

In those cases, they can begin the naturalization process after three years instead of waiting five.

The general rule remains 5 years

USCIS states that most permanent residents must:

five years Have a Green Card for at least

Maintain continuous residence in the United States

Meet physical presence and lawful conduct requirements

That remains the most common path to U.S. citizenship.

How do you obtain American citizenship in 3 years?

Permanent residents who qualify for naturalization must complete:

USCIS Form N-400

English language and civics tests, except for specific exemptions

Background and immigration eligibility checks

The process culminates with the Oath of Allegiance to officially become a U.S. citizen.