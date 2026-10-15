The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) explains that water leaks can appear over time and not only represent waste, but can also cause significant damage to the home.

To prevent this, it is essential to carry out periodic checks to detect them. When it comes to the toilet, there is a simple trick to put into practice that takes only 10 minutes and can warn of this problem.

The trick the EPA recommends to detect toilet leaks

The instruction is very simple : a few drops of food coloring or a dye tablet should be placed inside the toilet tank and then wait 10 minutes ,

If the color placed in the tank begins to appear in the toilet bowl when the button was never pressed, this means that there is a leak.

It is recommended to apply this trick at least once a year to detect what are known as “silent leaks” and be able to take action to fix them. Once it has been confirmed, it is important to flush the toilet to avoid stains inside the tank.

Other recommended points to avoid toilet leaks

In addition, it is indicated that the toilet flush valves should be changed at least once every 5 years to preserve the seal, and it is recommended to be alert to other parts that may fail in order to replace them as soon as possible.

Signs that may warn of a water leak

Another EPA tip is to compare the monthly water bill with that of the same month last year to detect unreasonably high amounts.

According to the agency, a family of 4 people that does not use water outdoors during the winter may have a leak if its water consumption exceeds 12,000 gallons.

It is also advisable to read the meter at a time when water is not being used and then look at it again two hours later; if the reading changed, there may be a leak that needs attention.