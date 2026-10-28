When it comes time to clean window glass or mirrors, one of the most common problems is streaks and smudges caused by using the wrong products or materials for the job.

The cleaning company Whistle Clean Australia shares various guides on using natural or alternative cleaning products on its website, such as white vinegar, isopropyl alcohol, and distilled water. The combination of these ingredients makes an effective solution for cleaning glass.

What is the purpose of mixing distilled water, white vinegar, and isopropyl alcohol?

According to Whistle Clean Australia, the combination of distilled water, white vinegar, and isopropyl alcohol is used to clean windows, mirrors, and other glass surfaces without leaving streaks or mineral residue.

The effectiveness of this solution comes from the properties and effects of each ingredient:

Distilled water lacks the minerals, chlorine, and other substances found in tap water, which are responsible for leaving white marks as it dries.

White vinegar helps remove certain mineral deposits and dirt stuck to the glass from previous cleanings.

Isopropyl alcohol dissolves greasy residue and helps it dry quickly, which helps leave streak-free glass.

How should the distilled water, white vinegar, and isopropyl alcohol mixture be prepared?

To make this solution, specific amounts should be used:

2 cups of distilled water, about 480 ml.

2 tablespoons of white vinegar, or 30 ml.

2 tablespoons of isopropyl alcohol, or 30 ml.

First, pour the distilled water into a clean spray bottle, then add the vinegar, and finally the alcohol. Next, close the bottle and mix the ingredients so they blend together. And that’s it — you can now clean normally without leaving streaks.

The company recommends making small batches to avoid storing the solution for long periods of time.

How should glass be cleaned to avoid streaks?

To achieve an even finish, follow these steps:

Remove surface dust with a clean cloth. Spray the product sparingly onto the glass. Spread the solution over the entire surface with a microfiber cloth, paying special attention to stained areas. Use the dry side of the cloth or another cloth to avoid leaving drops behind. Finally, go over any areas where marks remain.

It is recommended to avoid cleaning in direct sunlight or with very hot glass, since the solution may evaporate before the cleaning is finished.

Tips for getting the most out of these ingredients

The specialty company recommends following the proportions and using the ingredients correctly. It also advises against mixing it with products such as bleach to avoid generating toxic gases. If you do not use all of the solution, you can seal the container tightly and keep it away from sunlight.