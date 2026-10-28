Cheese, carrots and lemon zest all have one thing in common: they can get trapped between the grater’s small blades. To keep cleaning from turning into a chore, the key recommendation is to rinse the utensil right after use, before the residue dries and sticks to the blades.

How to clean a kitchen grater with little effort

The tip recommended by Microplane, a manufacturer specializing in graters and kitchen tools, is to rinse the grater with warm water right after using it, instead of leaving it in the sink until you’re done cooking. The idea is to remove any cheese, vegetables and other ingredients before they dry on the metal surface.

If any residue remains, the manufacturer also advises using a cleaning brush after soaking the utensil. It should be brushed in the same direction as the grater’s teeth, an important precaution to avoid direct contact with the blades.

How to keep the grater from moving while in use