Brownies are one of the favorite desserts among chocolate lovers, standing out in the culinary world for their moistness, firm texture, and rich flavor.

Although the traditional recipe includes flour among the ingredients, the McGovern School of Medicine offers an alternative that can be made using only bananas, milk, cocoa powder, and peanut butter.

According to the details, making this version takes just 10 minutes, plus another 20 to bake, so it can be ready to eat in half an hour.

What ingredients are needed to make flourless brownies?

The institution states that this healthier version of the classic chocolate dessert uses:

3 bananas, the riper the better

1/4 cup milk

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup peanut butter

Cooking spray

These proportions are for a 12-serving recipe with 105 calories per serving.

How to make flourless brownies: the ideal recipe

To make this dish, follow the steps below:

Preheat the oven to 175°C

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until you get a smooth mixture (if you do not have a blender, mash the bananas with a fork and combine the ingredients in a medium bowl)

Spray the baking sheet with cooking spray, making sure all surfaces are covered to prevent sticking

Pour the batter into the baking sheet

Bake for 18 to 22 minutes (to check whether the batter is done, insert a toothpick in the center; it should come out clean)

Another flourless brownie recipe to try

Another option for replacing flour with black beans was provided by the University of Illinois Extension, and it is made with the following ingredients:

425 g black beans

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

3 tablespoons canola oil

3 large eggs

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Step-by-step preparation

Preheat the oven to 175°C

Rinse and drain the black beans

Place the beans, 1/4 of the chocolate chips, and the oil in a food processor and blend until the ingredients are combined.

Then add the eggs, sugar, cocoa, vanilla extract, and baking powder, and process again

Pour the batter into a pan lined with parchment paper or coated with cooking spray, and sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips on top

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until the toothpick comes out clean

Cut into 12 pieces

According to the nutritional information provided, this version has 167 calories per brownie.