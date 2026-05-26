Three ingredients that are usually found in any kitchen are combined to create a natural air freshener that is gaining ground as an alternative to industrial products.

Mixing sunflower oil, cinnamon, and lemon peel is a simple, inexpensive, and chemical-free way to scent the rooms in the home with a fresh, warm, and long-lasting aroma.

The popularity of this type of preparation has grown among those looking to avoid aerosols and artificial fragrances. Unlike other vegetable oils, sunflower oil is especially suitable for this use because its flavor and aroma are practically neutral , allowing the cinnamon and lemon peel to take center stage without interference.

What this homemade air freshener is used for

The preparation works as a slow-release room diffuser. The sunflower oil acts as a base: its dense texture retains the aromatic compounds of the other ingredients and releases them gradually, so the aroma lasts much longer than with water or other liquid carriers .

The lemon peel adds citrus freshness thanks to limonene, a natural compound present in its skin that is associated with a feeling of cleanliness and the neutralization of ambient odors.

The cinnamon, for its part, adds warmth and a spiced profile that balances the freshness of the lemon. The result is a soft, enveloping fragrance that works in any enclosed space.

Where can this preparation be used?

In the living room, bedroom, or entryway, in an open glass jar

In kitchens, to neutralize strong odors

In any space where a cozy and clean feeling is desired

Why sunflower oil is the best base for this preparation

Refined sunflower oil has a key advantage over other vegetable oils for this use: its aroma is practically imperceptible.

Unlike olive oil, which has its own distinct scent profile, sunflower oil does not compete with the aromatic ingredients, which ensures that the final fragrance is exactly the one provided by the cinnamon and lemon. Its light texture and stability also make prolonged maceration easier without deteriorating.

Preparing this air freshener does not require special equipment or expensive ingredients. A clean glass jar and kitchen materials are enough to obtain a long-lasting room diffuser.

Step by step to prepare it