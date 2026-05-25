When it comes to perfecting cleaning routines for homes, more and more people are choosing homemade alternatives to solve common problems, such as bad odors.

In that trend , combining used coffee with baking soda is positioned as a simple and, above all, economical option to implement to neutralize bad odors without needing to resort to chemical products.

Used coffee and baking soda: what mixing them is for and why it is recommended

Used coffee, an ingredient that is generally thrown in the trash, actually has great deodorizing and exfoliating properties, especially when combined with the effect of baking soda.

Because of its texture and its different uses, it is a great alternative for cleaning kitchen utensils, making it easier to remove dirt from difficult surfaces, such as pans, pots, or silverware.

How to prepare the mixture with used coffee and baking soda

The recommended proportions are as follows

Dry used coffee

Two teaspoons of baking soda

Both ingredients should be mixed until a smooth paste is obtained. To use it for cleaning, it is recommended to combine them with a few drops of water to form a paste and then rinse.

Other tricks to clean and prevent grease on surfaces

To prevent grease from sticking to surfaces and save on tedious cleaning routines, there are other habits that can be incorporated into daily life, such as

Properly preheat the pans before any use Use enough cooking fat to prevent food from sticking Do not use the heat too high Dry the surface well before cooking Soaking residue can make it easier to remove if it cannot be cleaned right away Use pans with nonstick coatings

The ideal thing is to wash the pans as soon as they are done being used to remove grease more easily.