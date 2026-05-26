If a debt with the tax authority remains unresolved for a certain amount of time, the process moves to direct action. In the United States, ignoring government notices can enable measures that immediately affect the taxpayer’s money and assets.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), has the ability to proceed with liens if the taxpayer does not respond to this Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

The IRS notice that absolutely no one should ignore

Before carrying out a levy, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this highly important notification, the agency informs:

Details of the outstanding debt

The up to 30-day period to respond or make it current+

This is the last notice before collection measures are activated.

IRS automatically seizes everyone who delayed this procedure

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines, any of the following measures will be taken:

The case is moved to the Active Collection System (ACS)

Levy is authorized without further warnings

The room for negotiation is drastically reduced

Failure to respond speeds up the process.

IRS immediately seizes each and every one of these assets

Through the ACS, the IRS can carry out any of these measures: